Advertisement

Minnesota takes down No. 4 Iowa 102-95 with 3-point spree

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) vie for the ball in...
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) vie for the ball in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Brandon Johnson made all four his 3-point attempts in overtime and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota in a 102-95 win over No. 4 Iowa.

Marcus Carr had 30 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and eight assists for the Gophers. They improved to 8-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten despite trailing by seven points with 44 seconds left in regulation. Luka Garza had 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. They fell to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Tom Selleck left restaurant servers a tip of $2,020, honoring his co-star Donnie...
Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note
Crash
Pedestrian injured in chain reaction of crashes on Highway 53
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
La Crosse drug bust
La Crosse drug bust estimated at a street value of $17,000
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and...
Middleton scores 31 as Bucks trounce Warriors 138-99
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, right, drives against Michigan State's Julius Marble II during the...
Trice scores 29, No. 9 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 85-76
Middleton scores 31 as Bucks trounce Warriors 138-99
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, right, drives against Michigan State's Julius Marble II during the...
No. 9 Badgers end East Lansing woes with 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State