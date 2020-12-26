Advertisement

One person airlifted from accident involving SUV and a semi on Saturday

SUV and semi accident on I-94
SUV and semi accident on I-94(Black River Falls Fire & Rescue)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Black River Falls Fire and Rescue responded to an accident on I-94 near mile marker 125 involving a SUV and a semi.

They say that when they arrived on the scene a person was trapped in the SUV.

That person was taken to a hospital by Gunderson Air.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Gunderson Air
Gunderson Air(Black River Falls Fire & Rescue)

