One person is dead and another injured in crash Saturday

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(AP Images)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash Saturday afternoon near the town of Arcadia.

The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s Office said a person was driving southbound on State Road 93 near Lewis Valley Road when they struck a truck in the northbound lane.

The driver of the car died at the scene while the truck driver was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

