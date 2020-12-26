One person is dead and another injured in crash Saturday

TREMPEALEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash Saturday afternoon near the town of Arcadia.

The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s Office said a person was driving southbound on State Road 93 near Lewis Valley Road when they struck a truck in the northbound lane.

The driver of the car died at the scene while the truck driver was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

