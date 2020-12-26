Advertisement

Trice scores 29, No. 9 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 85-76

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, right, drives against Michigan State's Julius Marble II during the...
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, right, drives against Michigan State's Julius Marble II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - D’Mitrk Trice scored a season-high 29 points in lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to a 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State. The Badgers won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004.

They extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games dating to last season when they shared the conference championship with the Spartans and Maryland. Michigan State trailed by two points before Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final four-plus minutes to pull away in what was a closely contested game. Michigan State’s Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points.

