WI DHS reports under 650 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 632 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 35,116.

An additional 31 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 20,734.

The state also reported 4 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 4,683.

93% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 5,261 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases stayed at 4,366.

Chippewa County reports five new cases. Its total is now at 5,733 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County had no new cases. The total remains 3,389.

Eau Claire County stays at 9,000.

La Crosse County’s cases decreased by one with a new total of 9,775 confirmed COVID cases.

