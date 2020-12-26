Advertisement

Wisconsin Chief Justice decries online attacks on colleagues

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack(Wisconsin Court System)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court released says she is concerned over recent online threats and anti-Semitic attacks against members of the court.

The court recently rejected a lawsuit from President Donald Trump attempting to overturn an election loss in the battleground state.

Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack issued this statement Friday regarding comments aimed at members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court:

Trump took to Twitter this week to blast conservative state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn after he sided with liberal justices to end Trump’s legal challenges in the swing state’s court.

RELATED: Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice speaks about extra police protection following rulings in election cases

Justices Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet have also received misogynistic and anti-Semitic attacks online, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

