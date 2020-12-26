Wisconsin Chief Justice decries online attacks on colleagues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court released says she is concerned over recent online threats and anti-Semitic attacks against members of the court.

The court recently rejected a lawsuit from President Donald Trump attempting to overturn an election loss in the battleground state.

Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack issued this statement Friday regarding comments aimed at members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court:

I am concerned about recent comments aimed at members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. I acknowledge that all members of the public have the constitutional right to speak in criticism of public servants, which certainly includes all justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. However, no justice should be threatened or intimidated based on his or her religious beliefs. Wisconsin has a long history of protecting the right to freely worship, as well as the right to freely speak. Also, threats of actual or proposed violence have no place in public discourse in a democratic society. As we are about to begin a new year, let us all refocus on coming together where possible and treating those with whom we disagree with the respect that each of us would like to receive.

Trump took to Twitter this week to blast conservative state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn after he sided with liberal justices to end Trump’s legal challenges in the swing state’s court.

Justices Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet have also received misogynistic and anti-Semitic attacks online, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

