37-year-old active military member charged with shooting at Don Carter Lanes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man faces murder charges and attempted murder charges after being arrested following the shooting at Don Carter Lanes on Saturday night.

At a press conference Sunday morning, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announced that 37-year-old Duke Webb, a resident of Florida and active military member is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

#BREAKING: Rockford Police provide an update after a shooting kills 3 people at a bowling alley bar #BREAKING: Rockford Police provide an update #LIVE after a shooting leaves three people dead at a bowling alley bar Saturday. Posted by WIFR TV on Sunday, December 27, 2020

He is charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Webb is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday. This comes on the heels of a shooting that took place at Don Carter Lanes Saturday night, when Rockford Police responded to a shots fired call just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect without any officers having to fire weapons. The suspect attempted to obscure his ID and weapon when officers arrived. O’Shea says there is surveillance video that caught the incident at Don Carter Lanes and 20-25 people were in the building prior to the incident.

O’Shea says he believes the shooting was a “completely random act” and that responding officers recovered two handguns at the scene.

Officials say there are six victims in total. A 73-year-old male, a 65-year old male and a 69-year-old male were killed in the shooting.

Injuries include a 14-year-old male who was shot in the face and was airlifted to a hospital in Madison, a 16-year-old female that was shot in the shoulder, treated at a local hospital and later released. In addition, a 62-year-old male was shot multiple times, underwent multiple surgeries and is said to be in critical condition.

The two teens were at the establishment to pick up food for carry-out, according to O’Shea.

In terms of COVID-19 mitigations, officials say Don Carter Lanes and the bar downstairs were closed at the time in compliance with COVID-19 mitigation orders. The upstairs bar, with an outdoor balcony and double garage doors, was open and in compliance with current orders.

A vigil is scheduled to be held at Don Carter Lanes at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting comes on the heels of what’s been the deadliest year on record in Rockford’s history. Saturday’s killings marked 35 homicides in the city for 2020, the most on record dating back to 1965. The next highest had been 31 recorded in 1996.

There was also a 21 percent increase in violent crimes and 49 percent more shots fired through November this year, according to the latest police data released Thursday.

