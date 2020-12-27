Badger State winter driving safety tips

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With snow on the ground and in the forecast, drivers are revving up for the start of another Wisconsin winter behind the wheel.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Dean Haigh, says many crashes on snow and ice covered roadways are caused by aggressive breaking, acceleration or cornering maneuvers.

“Especially on the interstate where one vehicle would crash, the drivers of the vehicles behind would react, lose control and crash themselves,” Haigh says.

Which is what deputies at the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office say happened Christmas Eve morning.

Footage revealed a chain of collisions resulting in one pedestrian being struck by an out-of-control driver headed northbound on highway 53.

“That’s why it’s so important that you focus on your driving, reduce your speeds and increase your following distance, as those three things can help give you that little bit of extra time that you need to help you maintain control of your vehicle and avoid crashing yourself,” Haigh says.

For a town that averages 46 inches of snowfall each year, the city of Eau Claire surpassed 100 inches of snow last winter.

Haigh says if road conditions are hazardous, consider staying home.

“Unless you absolutely need to drive and there’s always that option of checking 511 Wisconsin online for current road conditions to tell you what you might be getting into because weather can be different than what you expect when you get there,” Haigh says.

If you do have to travel in inclement weather, the Wisconsin State Patrol recommends having at least half a tank of gas along with blankets, food and water inside your car if you do get into an accident.

“If you would go into the ditch, stay in your car, call for assistance, but if the snow is deep make sure that if the vehicle is running, that you do check to make sure the exhaust is out of the snow, so you’re not getting gas inside the car,” Haigh says.

