More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in DHS’ Sunday report

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 2,287 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 34,585.

An additional 95 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 20,829.

The state also reported 9 new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 4,692.

93% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 2,615 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 27 making the new total of cases 4,393.

Chippewa County reports 52 new cases. Its total is now at 5,785 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County had 37 new cases. The total is now 3,426.

Eau Claire County cases grew by 64, putting the total at 9,064.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 56 with a new total of 9,831 confirmed COVID cases. The county also had one new death.

