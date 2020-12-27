Three people rescued from river confluence after falling through ice at Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people were rescued by members of the Eau Claire Police Department Sunday afternoon when they fell through ice at the river confluence at Phoenix Park.

The Eau Claire Fire Department also responded to the scene around 3:00 p.m. According to information from the fire department, one child fell through the ice and another child and adult followed in an attempt to help.

Authorities say thin, unstable ice contributed to the accident.

People involved were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

