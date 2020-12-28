Advertisement

Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get past Tennessee Titans' David Long during the...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get past Tennessee Titans' David Long during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Davante Adams caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory on a snowy Sunday evening.

The Packers already have clinched the NFC North title. They can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago or Seattle loses at San Francisco next week.

Tennessee squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008. The Titans still can clinch a division title and their second straight playoff berth by winning at Houston next week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One person is dead and another injured in crash Saturday
SUV and semi accident on I-94
One person airlifted from accident involving SUV and a semi on Saturday
Police rescue several people after falling through ice at Phoenix Park Sunday afternoon.
Three people rescued from river confluence after falling through ice at Phoenix Park
This booking photo provided by Winnebago County Sheriff's Office shows Duke Webb. Authorities...
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) collides with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and...
Middleton scores 31 as Bucks trounce Warriors 138-99
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, right, drives against Michigan State's Julius Marble II during the...
Trice scores 29, No. 9 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 85-76
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) vie for the ball in...
Minnesota takes down No. 4 Iowa 102-95 with 3-point spree
Middleton scores 31 as Bucks trounce Warriors 138-99