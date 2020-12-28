Advertisement

COVID-19 cases increase by more than 1,300 in Monday’s DHS update

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WVLT)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 1,335 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. One out of every four tests in the state came back positive. The number of active cases in the state sits at 33,759.

An additional 82 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 20,911.

The state also reported 19 new deaths on Monday putting the total number of deaths at 4,711.

93% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Monday’s report, 3,836 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 5 making the new total of cases 4,398.

Chippewa County reports 12 new cases. Its total is now at 5,797 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County had 13 new cases. The total is now 3,439.

Eau Claire County cases grew by 25, putting the total at 9,089. The county also saw one new death.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 36 with a new total of 9,867 confirmed COVID cases.

