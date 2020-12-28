Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens begin Wisconsin nursing home vaccinations

Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
By Todd Richmond
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two pharmacy chains have launched an effort to inject tens of thousands of Wisconsin nursing home residents with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rick Abrams, president of the Wisconsin Health Care Association/Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living, says CVS Health and Walgreens began injecting residents and staff on Monday with the Moderna vaccine.

Abrams says the campaign could take up to three months. Around 60,000 people reside in Wisconsin nursing homes.

He didn’t know how many nurses and ancillary staff will need shots but the goal is to inoculate any workers who come into contact with residents.

CVS Health officials say about 1,830 facilities have partnered with that chain for vaccinations. Walgreens officials said they had no specific information about its Wisconsin effort.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police rescue several people after falling through ice at Phoenix Park Sunday afternoon.
Three people rescued from river confluence after falling through ice at Phoenix Park
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Fatal crash
UPDATE: Arcadia man is dead after crash Saturday on State Road 93
SUV and semi accident on I-94
One person airlifted from accident involving SUV and a semi on Saturday
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
LIVE: House votes on Trump’s $2,000 checks
Crash
Elmwood woman injured in Christmas Eve crash
Gavel
Dunn Co. judge rules homicide case can move forward