Dunn Co. judge rules homicide case can move forward

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) - A judge finds probable cause to move a homicide case forward for an Eau Claire man.

37-year-old Chad Turgeson appeared in Dunn County Court Monday morning by video conferencing for his preliminary hearing. A judge bound him over for trial.

He’s charged with two others with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 37-year-old Bruce McGuigan of Hayward.

Criminal complaints accuse Turgeson of being involved in the death in the town of Dunn in mid-November.

The complaint said the suspects broke into a home and beat McGuigan over the course of several hours. Authorities recovered items believed to be weapons used during the incident including a hammer, knives and a wooden table leg.

37-year-old Ryan Steinhoff and 24-year-old Ashley Gunder are also charged in the case.

