Advertisement

Dunn Co. judge rules homicide case can move forward

Gavel
Gavel(AP)
By WEAU
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) - A judge finds probable cause to move a homicide case forward for an Eau Claire man.

37-year-old Chad Turgeson appeared in Dunn County Court Monday morning by video conferencing for his preliminary hearing. A judge bound him over for trial.

He’s charged with two others with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 37-year-old Bruce McGuigan of Hayward.

Criminal complaints accuse Turgeson of being involved in the death in the town of Dunn in mid-November.

The complaint said the suspects broke into a home and beat McGuigan over the course of several hours. Authorities recovered items believed to be weapons used during the incident including a hammer, knives and a wooden table leg.

37-year-old Ryan Steinhoff and 24-year-old Ashley Gunder are also charged in the case.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police rescue several people after falling through ice at Phoenix Park Sunday afternoon.
Three people rescued from river confluence after falling through ice at Phoenix Park
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Fatal crash
UPDATE: Arcadia man is dead after crash Saturday on State Road 93
SUV and semi accident on I-94
One person airlifted from accident involving SUV and a semi on Saturday
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases increase by more than 1,300 in Monday’s DHS update
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up
COVID-19 testing
UW System says it will keep offering free COVID-19 tests into mid-January