Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing in Cornell on Wednesday

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(AP images)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

With help from the Wisconsin National Guard, the site will be located at Chippewa Valley Electric in Cornell from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You do not need to be showing signs of COVID-19 to get tested.

It is open to any Wisconsinite age 5 or older.

Pre-registration is not required, but is an option. If you are interested in pre-registering, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police rescue several people after falling through ice at Phoenix Park Sunday afternoon.
Three people rescued from river confluence after falling through ice at Phoenix Park
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Fatal crash
UPDATE: Arcadia man is dead after crash Saturday on State Road 93
SUV and semi accident on I-94
One person airlifted from accident involving SUV and a semi on Saturday
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
U.S. Army Public Affairs
Soldier charged in Rockford mass shooting denied bond; victims identified
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’