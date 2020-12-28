Free COVID-19 testing in Cornell on Wednesday

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

With help from the Wisconsin National Guard, the site will be located at Chippewa Valley Electric in Cornell from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You do not need to be showing signs of COVID-19 to get tested.

It is open to any Wisconsinite age 5 or older.

Pre-registration is not required, but is an option. If you are interested in pre-registering, click HERE.

