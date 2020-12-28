Advertisement

KATHRYN STEITZ

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Kathryn Steitz the Sunshine Award. I can’t tell you how caring Kathryn is. She would give the coat off her back to anyone who needed it. She is a very strong and amazing woman. She handles everything life throws at her with such grace and patience. Her gratitude and integrity are unremarkable. She is a wonderful daughter, friend, and sister. I am forever thankful for her.

Tracy Miller

