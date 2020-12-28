Advertisement

KOREY HAGENSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Korey Hagenson is the chief of the Stanley Fire Department and helped organize a search for two missing teens in the Stanley area. I would like to nominate for the Sunshine Award the whole department for their hard work in finding them and making sure they were safe and sound. They all acted quickly and made sure the job was done efficiently and effectively.

Tyler Hagenson

