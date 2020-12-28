Local company giving away free snow removal service for rest of season

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - As more snow is on its way, a local snow removal company wants to help someone take on the winter elements.

Love’s Lawn Care & Snow Services is offering one person free snow removal service for the rest of the 2020-2021 winter season. It’s hosting a competition to pick either an elderly person or veteran to receive free service.

The winner must live within 10 miles of UW Stout’s campus.

Love’s Lawn Care & Snow Services owner Armond Love said he’s received plenty of help over the years and now wants to pay it forward.

“My family’s been through a lot and we’ve had a lot of help over time as far back as I can remember,” he said. “And this is a time in my life where I finally feel I am doing to the point where I am able to help now like people have helped me over time.”

To enter the competition, call Love’s Lawn Care & Snow Services at 715-225-8879 or send it a message on Facebook.

