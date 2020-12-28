Man in Green Bay armed standoff was wanted by authorities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who fired at police during an armed standoff Sunday was wanted by authorities.

Green Bay Police say police spotted the man and there was a brief chase before the vehicle was stopped in the area of W. Walnut Street and Ashland Avenue. An officer attempted to make contact with the man in his vehicle. Police say the suspect pulled a gun and fired at police. Officers fired back.

No one was hurt.

An hour-long standoff ensued. Police brought in crisis negotiators and the SWAT team. Police say the crisis negotiators were able to develop a rapport and an ongoing dialogue with the suspect. Eventually, the man surrendered to authorities. He was taken into custody. The suspect’s name was not released.

Police say they don’t know how many shots were fired, but say the three officers involved in the standoff will be on administrative assignments. Green Bay Police officials say that is protocol, and the three officers weren’t injured.

A gun was recovered at the scene. Police believe it belongs to the suspect. Officers were expected to spend Sunday evening processing the scene.

During the standoff, police went door to door and told people to shelter in place.

ORIGINAL POST: Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of W. Walnut St and Ashland Ave due to a standoff with an armed man who fired at officers.

Police say they are in a standoff with an armed person in a vehicle along Ashland, between Walnut and Howard.

At about 11 a.m., officers located a vehicle driven with a person known to police. The person fired shots at officers, according to police. No one was hurt.

There was a brief chase and officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. They’ve been in a standoff since. They are working to de-escalate the situation.

Action 2 News reporter Joshua Peguero says SWAT, police and deputies are at the scene. Joshua reports hearing police asking a person to put their gun down and put their hands in the air. They’ve been addressing the person as a “mister.”

Green Bay Police block part of Walnut St. for an armed standoff. Dec. 27,2020. (wbay)

Police have put the Walnut St. Bridge in the up position to keep people from traveling to the area.

Police close the Walnut St. Bridge in Green Bay during an armed standoff. Dec. 27, 2020. (wbay)

Green Bay firefighters are helping with blocking off traffic.

Police are not allowing foot traffic in this area.

