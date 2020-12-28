EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Nathan Manor, Tristen Duncan, and Josh Briggs for the Sunshine Award. Nathan Manor is the kind of person you want your kids to look up to, not only being a kind-hearted person but a strong-willed young man. On October 10th of 2020, he saved a man’s life from a burning car along with his friends, Tristen and Josh. The car had hit a train and started on fire and the man that was driving had passed out and was unable to unlock the car. Nathan smashed the front window in to find he couldn’t get him out through the driver’s door. He then punched in the back passenger window where he was finally able to pull the man out. The man is now making a full recovery and his family is more than grateful for what he and his friends have done. I think Nathan, Tristen, and Josh deserve the Sunshine Award.

Anonymous

