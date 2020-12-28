Advertisement

NW Wisconsin’s most popular baby names at Mayo Clinic Health System

(Sharp HealthCare/CBS)
(Sharp HealthCare/CBS)(WVLT)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A name can be hard to choose. Of the more than 1,250 babies born at the three Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Northwest Wisconsin, some names rose above the rest to become the most popular names for 2020.

Madeline, Brynlee and Hadley were the top three girls names while Henry, Brooks and Jack lead the names for boys.

Mayo Clinic Health System also shared which months welcomed the most newborns. At its location in Barron, October saw the most births. In Eau Claire, it was May, and in Menomonie, September had the most.

Here’s a more specific breakdown of the names and numbers of babies:

Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, Wisconsin

There were 103 births ― 48 girls and 55 boys. The busiest month was October, with 18 births. Top names were:

Girls

  • Amelia, Naomi and Ophelia (tie, 2 each)

Boys

  • Henry, Jackson, Liam and Mason (tie, 2)

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

There were 977 births ― 472 girls and 505 boys. The busiest month was May, with 104 births. Top names were:

Girls

  • Madeline (8)
  • Brynlee, Ellie, Hadley, Natalie and Nora (tie, 7)
  • Charlotte and Everly (tie, 6)
  • Addison, Nova and Olivia (tie, 5)

Boys

  • Henry (8)
  • Brooks, Jack and Owen (tie, 7)
  • Asher, Leo, Theodore and William (tie, 6)
  • Hudson, Jaxon, Levi and Liam (tie, 5)

Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, Wisconsin

There were 205 births ― 98 girls and 107 boys. The busiest month was September, with 28 births. Top names were:

Girls

  • Evelyn and Nora (tie, 4)
  • Adalyn (3)
  • Harmony and Neveah (tie, 2)

Boys

  • Jackson and Levi (tie, 4)
  • Alexander and Easton (tie, 3)
  • Avery, Landon, Lincoln, Silas, Steven and William (tie, 2)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police rescue several people after falling through ice at Phoenix Park Sunday afternoon.
Three people rescued from river confluence after falling through ice at Phoenix Park
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Fatal crash
UPDATE: Arcadia man is dead after crash Saturday on State Road 93
SUV and semi accident on I-94
One person airlifted from accident involving SUV and a semi on Saturday
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

‘Frost quakes’ may be cause of mysterious noises in Muskego
Skywarn 13 Forecast at NOON (12/28/20)
Some Home Depot ceiling fans are being recalled over blades that can detach, posing a potential...
Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled over blades that can fly off
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up