NW Wisconsin’s most popular baby names at Mayo Clinic Health System

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A name can be hard to choose. Of the more than 1,250 babies born at the three Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Northwest Wisconsin, some names rose above the rest to become the most popular names for 2020.

Madeline, Brynlee and Hadley were the top three girls names while Henry, Brooks and Jack lead the names for boys.

Mayo Clinic Health System also shared which months welcomed the most newborns. At its location in Barron, October saw the most births. In Eau Claire, it was May, and in Menomonie, September had the most.

Here’s a more specific breakdown of the names and numbers of babies:

Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, Wisconsin

There were 103 births ― 48 girls and 55 boys. The busiest month was October, with 18 births. Top names were:

Girls

Amelia, Naomi and Ophelia (tie, 2 each)

Boys

Henry, Jackson, Liam and Mason (tie, 2)

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

There were 977 births ― 472 girls and 505 boys. The busiest month was May, with 104 births. Top names were:

Girls

Madeline (8)

Brynlee, Ellie, Hadley, Natalie and Nora (tie, 7)

Charlotte and Everly (tie, 6)

Addison, Nova and Olivia (tie, 5)

Boys

Henry (8)

Brooks, Jack and Owen (tie, 7)

Asher, Leo, Theodore and William (tie, 6)

Hudson, Jaxon, Levi and Liam (tie, 5)

Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, Wisconsin

There were 205 births ― 98 girls and 107 boys. The busiest month was September, with 28 births. Top names were:

Girls

Evelyn and Nora (tie, 4)

Adalyn (3)

Harmony and Neveah (tie, 2)

Boys

Jackson and Levi (tie, 4)

Alexander and Easton (tie, 3)

Avery, Landon, Lincoln, Silas, Steven and William (tie, 2)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.