Elmwood woman injured in Christmas Eve crash

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 34-year-old woman from Elmwood was injured in a single vehicle crash on Christmas Eve according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jacklyn Smith was driving north on Highway 35 near County Road EE in Isabelle Township when she failed to turn a corner, drove left of center and hit a guardrail.

Smith was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, MN.

