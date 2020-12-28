‘Sofas for Service’ receives wave of donations ahead of Christmas to better serve struggling area veterans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In order to deliver free furnishings to veterans across state lines, Sofas for Service needs a bigger mode of transportation.

“There’s been a couple of occasions actually several occasions where we’ve had two veterans in the same city and we’ve just not been able to get everything in the small trailer,” says Pete Hestekin, Founder and President of Sofas for Service.

Hestekin says they asked the community for help with fundraising for a new trailer, Wednesday night.

“Christmas Eve morning, basically 12 hours later, public generosity had raised almost $6,000,” Hestekin says.

With an outpouring of community support, they raised enough money for that new trailer virtually overnight.

“The generosity again, in a very unique, trying year for a lot of people has been again, surprising overwhelming and humbling,” Hestekin says.

This year alone, Sofas for Service has provided 82 veterans in Wisconsin and Minnesota with couches,new beds and apartment furniture.

“I walk into a small apartment, and I see bedding a blanket or you know a couple blankets and a pillow on the floor, nobody should be sleeping like that,” Hestekin says. “We can’t help everybody, but we’ll take this little piece of the pie and help our veterans, they get a new bed, all they have to do is ask for it, we don’t ask any other questions other than proof of service, we don’t care why you’re in the position you’re in we’ll just help you.”

Hestekin says they are always looking for more help, whether it be monetary or donations of apartment furniture.

The rapidly growing non-profit is also looking for help in expanding their operation, if you are interested; contact Pete Hestekin via the Sofas for Service website, heref.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.