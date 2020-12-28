EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Sonny Johnston for the Sunshine Award. Sonny is a jack of all trades. He is always there to help in any way possible. He is most noticed for his rehabilitation of injured squirrels. Sonny has been providing care for years now. You can also find Sonny at the softball fields cheering on his favorite players. His goal is to become a good softball coach someday. You can also find Sonny volunteering with his best buddy, Greg. You are always greeted with a handshake and a smile…and let’s not forget the tootsie rolls.

Jon Standiford

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.