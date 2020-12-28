Advertisement

Space heater safety tips

Though they can help heat an office, house or apartment, space heaters can also be dangerous and possibly start a fire if used incorrectly.
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - As temperatures falls, people turn to space heaters for extra warmth.

Though they can help heat an office, house or apartment, they can also be dangerous and possibly start a fire if used incorrectly.

Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services Battalion Chief Jason Thom said people should plug space heaters directly into the wall. Don’t use extension cords.

People should also keep space heaters away from flammable objects.

It’s also important people don’t leave space heaters unattended.

“Be sure you can keep an eye on them at all times. It is an appliance, it can malfunction. Even brand new ones can malfunction so just being smart, being safe when you’re using them goes a long ways,” Thom said.

People living in older house also need up-to-date wiring before plugging in space heaters.

Kids should also stay away from space heaters.

