ST. PAUL’S CATHOLIC CHURCH – BLOOMER VOLUNTEERS

I would like to nominate, for the Sunshine Award, all the volunteers at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer who have been helping with cleaning, ushering, serving, etc. so that we can celebrate Mass as a community. Some of them have been helping since we were able to open the church back in June. They have made my job much easier.

Diane Steinmetz

