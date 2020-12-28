Advertisement

ST. PAUL’S CATHOLIC CHURCH – BLOOMER VOLUNTEERS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate, for the Sunshine Award, all the volunteers at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer who have been helping with cleaning, ushering, serving, etc. so that we can celebrate Mass as a community. Some of them have been helping since we were able to open the church back in June. They have made my job much easier.

Diane Steinmetz

