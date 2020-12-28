Advertisement

Stand in the Light Memory Choir to stream end-of-the-year virtual showcase

In lieu of the choir’s annual in-person fundraiser, this year SITLMC is taking their vocals virtual.
Stand in the Light Memory Choir will be live streaming their 'Virtual Showcase' from their...
Stand in the Light Memory Choir will be live streaming their 'Virtual Showcase' from their Facebook page, beginning at 7p.m.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire’s Stand in the Light Memory Choir for people with mid to mild dementia, is giving people something to smile about tonight.

Unable to hold their regularly scheduled fall concert, the choir has instead created a special “Virtual Showcase” streaming live on their Facebook page at 7p.m.

Filled with music, poetry and testimonials from choir members, the group will be singing staples such as “Stand in the Light,” “You Make Me Feel So Young” and the Mighty Mouse theme song.

Musical director Cathy Reitz says singing virtually allows them to reach an audience beyond just Eau Claire.

“A daughter of one of our members living with dementia said, ‘you know I don’t see my mom, I live in Duluth, I don’t get to see her, this is how I see her,’” Reitz explains. “And I was like just –because the facilities don’t have the time to set up Facebook meetings with everyone, so all of a sudden I realized this is so much more of a connection, than just our music.”

In addition to this concert serving as the choirs end-of-the-year fundraiser, they are also looking for donations of tablets, laptops or any lightly used devices that choir members living in care facilities can use, in order to attend virtual rehearsals.

To donate you can visit both their website and or Facebook page.

“We are there for people, so you don’t have to have memory loss to say I’d like to come and sing with you, you can just come and sing with us, we’ll have fun,” Reitz says.

Virtual rehearsals will resume January 7 and are already looking ahead to their spring showcase in April.

