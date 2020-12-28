Stand in the Light Memory Choir to stream end-of-the-year virtual showcase

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire’s Stand in the Light Memory Choir for people with mid to mild dementia, is giving people something to smile about tonight.

Unable to hold their regularly scheduled fall concert, the choir has instead created a special “Virtual Showcase” streaming live on their Facebook page at 7p.m.

Filled with music, poetry and testimonials from choir members, the group will be singing staples such as “Stand in the Light,” “You Make Me Feel So Young” and the Mighty Mouse theme song.

Musical director Cathy Reitz says singing virtually allows them to reach an audience beyond just Eau Claire.

“A daughter of one of our members living with dementia said, ‘you know I don’t see my mom, I live in Duluth, I don’t get to see her, this is how I see her,’” Reitz explains. “And I was like just –because the facilities don’t have the time to set up Facebook meetings with everyone, so all of a sudden I realized this is so much more of a connection, than just our music.”

In addition to this concert serving as the choirs end-of-the-year fundraiser, they are also looking for donations of tablets, laptops or any lightly used devices that choir members living in care facilities can use, in order to attend virtual rehearsals.

To donate you can visit both their website and or Facebook page.

“We are there for people, so you don’t have to have memory loss to say I’d like to come and sing with you, you can just come and sing with us, we’ll have fun,” Reitz says.

Virtual rehearsals will resume January 7 and are already looking ahead to their spring showcase in April.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.