STEVE SZYDEL AND PRINCETON VALLEY GOLF COURSE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My husband, Mike O’Brien, had a stroke nine years ago and golf was one of his favorite pastimes. Mike worked hard to get back on the course learning to golf one armed and adjusting to his sight being only on the right side. Steve Szydel and the Princeton Valley Golf Course staff have been wonderful, helpful, and supportive, allowing Mike to enjoy his favorite pastime. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Julie O’Brien

