Advertisement

STEVE SZYDEL AND PRINCETON VALLEY GOLF COURSE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My husband, Mike O’Brien, had a stroke nine years ago and golf was one of his favorite pastimes. Mike worked hard to get back on the course learning to golf one armed and adjusting to his sight being only on the right side. Steve Szydel and the Princeton Valley Golf Course staff have been wonderful, helpful, and supportive, allowing Mike to enjoy his favorite pastime. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Julie O’Brien

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police rescue several people after falling through ice at Phoenix Park Sunday afternoon.
Three people rescued from river confluence after falling through ice at Phoenix Park
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Fatal crash
UPDATE: Arcadia man is dead after crash Saturday on State Road 93
SUV and semi accident on I-94
One person airlifted from accident involving SUV and a semi on Saturday
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

NATHAN MANOR, TRISTEN DUNCAN, AND JOSH BRIGGS
KATHRYN STEITZ
SONNY JOHNSTON
TAMMY BRANT
KOREY HAGENSON