TAMMY BRANT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

When you are having a bad day and are fed up with Covid-19 just remember, there are some people out there putting everything they have into helping others.  Tammy Brant is one of them.  She is a charge nurse at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.  She greets every patient with a warm and caring smile and goes above and beyond to make sure that every single person is taken care of effectively and efficiently.  In this time of crisis, we need more people like Tammy in the world.  I am so thankful that she is watching out for those who need it most.  Please consider Tammy for your next Sunshine Award. It would be the least we can do to honor the unsung frontline heroines in our amazing community.

Kraig Myren

