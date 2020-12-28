UW System says it will keep offering free COVID-19 tests into mid-January

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Need a COVID-19 test? The University of Wisconsin System said in a statement that it now will be keeping its free rapid-response COVID-19 testing sites across the state open through mid-January.

UW System said the extension is made possible by additional support from the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Hours and days of operation will vary among the each specific site.

You do not need to be showing any signs of COVID-19 nor do you need to live in the same community where the site is located in order to qualify for a test.

Those looking to get tested will need to register beforehand at www.doineedcovid19test.com or call 1-800-653-8611.

To find a UW testing location near you, click HERE.

