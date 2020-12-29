1 dead, 1 injured after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was pronounced dead after a Jackson County crash Tuesday morning. A second person was injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash in Jackson County where a 41-year-old male passenger from Hixton was ejected and later pronounced dead. The 28-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the initial investigation shows the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the lanes and went into the ditch where the car rolled several times.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

