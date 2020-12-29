Advertisement

20-year-old taken into custody after 1 shot, pronounced dead in Barron

Clayton Lauritsen
Clayton Lauritsen(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County officials have confirmed that a 20-year-old Cumberland man has been taken into custody after a shooting happened Monday.

Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald say Clayton Lauritsen is currently being held at the Barron County Jail.

A 9-1-1 call stated a male was shot on North Mill Street in Barron at 4:44 p.m. Monday. The caller also reported the suspect, later identified as Lauritsen, fled in a car.

While law enforcement were en route to the incident, a 9-1-1- call came in and the subject stated he was the shooter.

The victim has been identified as Lauritz Robertson, 45 of Barron. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation shows the incident was a possibly caused by road rage.

Officials say this is an isolated event and there is no danger to the public.

