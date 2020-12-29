Black Lives Matter art exhibit in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black Lives Matter movement was in the foreground much of 2020, so to end out the year, the Pablo Center at the Confluence is hosting a virtual art exhibit.

What does freedom mean? What does equality mean? Those questions are the inspiration for the artwork in the exhibit, Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence.

The display is co-curated with Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a professor at UW-Eau Claire. The Pablo Center hopes the exhibit gives voice and space to artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the black experience in America.

The exhibit is virtual only and is free to check out.

