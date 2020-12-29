COVID-19 vaccines coming to a local nursing home

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An empty visitor parking lot is one sign of the challenges nursing homes faced this year.

Many long-term care feel like help is on the way with the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin.

John Sauer is the president of LeadingAge Wisconsin, a non-profit focused on senior care. He said people are very excited.

“The past 9 to 10 months have been unbearable,” Sauer said. “This is a glimmer of hope, a reason for optimism, a reason to celebrate, and we need to grab this and take the shot as it is offered.”

Sauer said of the 360 Wisconsin nursing homes, nine got the vaccine on Monday.

It’s making its way to Eau Claire on Wednesday.

Dove Healthcare West is among the first facilities in the Chippewa Valley to get it.

Mandy Olson is an infection preventionist at Dove. She hopes it’s the first step to overcoming COVID-19.

“This vaccine coming to us is very exciting and [we’re] looking forward to the end of the pandemic that has been very long lasting and just being able to see our residents be happy and be with their families again,” Olson said.

150 staff members and 50 residents have chosen to get vaccinated at Dove Healthcare.

That’s a fraction of the more than 28,000 Wisconsinites living in nursing homes.

LeadingAge Wisconsin estimates it will take months before everyone who wants to get vaccinated will have their chance.

With the COVID-19 vaccines, nursing homes across the state won’t be able to go back to normal just yet, but they are hopeful for a bright 2021.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.