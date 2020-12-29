Advertisement

Deputies provide Christmas meal and gifts to quarantined mother and daughter

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies bring Christmas basics to mother and daughter.(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST
RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - A group of deputies at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno stepped up when they learned of a mother who was not able to provide the Christmas basics, such as a special meal, on Christmas.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a single mother and her 4-year-old daughter had to quarantine at home for Christmas because the daughter’s teacher had tested positive for COVID-19.

Several deputies went shopping at a Walmart that stayed open to allow the deputies to shop for the family.

The deputies didn’t just purchase a Christmas meal; they bought gifts and clothes as well.

“When a gallon of milk can bring a mom to tears, Christmas works its magic,” a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said.

The holiday season is a time for all of us to come together for one another. On Christmas night, Washoe County...

Posted by Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 28, 2020

