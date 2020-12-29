Get the shovels ready! Accumulating snow arrives Tuesday afternoon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It looks like Mother Nature is going to throw us one more winter weather curveball before we say goodbye to 2020. A quick moving storm system will track from the Plains up towards the state Tuesday, spreading snow into Western Wisconsin through the afternoon. Everyone will see at least some snowfall from this system and while impactful, overall total accumulations will be light to moderate. Winter weather advisories will go into effect at noon Tuesday and continue through most of the night. These have been issued for snow accumulations that will lead to slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions.

NWS advisories that will be in effect Tuesday afternoon and night (WEAU)

The snow will hold off until at least early afternoon, so for those with errands or other travel needs, the first half of the day will be snow-free with just a mostly cloudy sky. The snow is forecast to develop between 2-5 PM from west to east through our area with an arrival in Eau Claire looking to be closer to sunset. Once the snow commences, it will be steady and mostly light to moderate in intensity. Temperatures in the low 20′s will produce a light, powder snow that will make for snow covered roads in short order. Winds should remain 10 mph or less so blowing snow shouldn’t be much of a factor. Still, travel will become difficult and extreme caution will be needed if you plan on being out on the roads through much of Tuesday night.

Snow will lead to deteriorating travel conditions into Tuesday night (WEAU)

The good news is this system will be in and out with most of the accumulation coming within a 6-9 hour timeframe, going into tapering off mode shortly after midnight. A few lingering snow showers and flurries may remain, with even some freezing drizzle possible before totally drying out by early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations look to be pretty uniform throughout our part of the state, with widespread amounts in the 2-4″ range likely, while areas closer to La Crosse may be closer to 5″ before it exits. The heaviest snow band is forecast to push across Southern Wisconsin where some places look to pick up 6″ or possibly more.

Expected snowfall through Tuesday night (WEAU)

The storm system will be to our east and moving away Wednesday, leading to dry weather conditions and improved travel throughout Western Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.