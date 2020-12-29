Harvest of the Month-Turnips

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps from Jackson In Action Healthy Living Coalition, brings us a simple and tasty recipe with turnips.

Tasty ‘Smashed” Turnip Tots

Ingredients:

2 pounds turnips, peeled and cut into 2-3 inch pieces (or potatoes)

1/4 cup olive oil, plus extra as needed

1/2 granulated garlic

2T parmesan cheese

Optional dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

2 lemons, zested

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

For the turnips or potatoes: Place in an 8-quart stockpot with enough cold water to cover by at least 2 inches. Bring the water to a boil over medium heat and cook until the tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Drain in a colander and allow to dry for 5 minutes. Using the palm of your hand, gently press until lightly smashed. In an 11 or 12 in. skillet, heat 1/4 cup of oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle potatoes with garlic. In batches, add the potatoes and cook, without stirring, until the bottoms turn golden brown, about 5 to 8 minutes. Using a spatula, turn the potatoes over and cook, drizzling with oil, if needed, until golden brown on the other side for another 5 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

For the optional dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, parsley, thyme, and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Spoon the dressing over the potatoes and toss gently until coated. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Transfer the potatoes to a serving bowl and serve.

