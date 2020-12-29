Holmen closes COVID-19 testing site due to weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Health Department announced that the COVID-19 testing site at Holmen High School scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to weather.

The testing site was originally scheduled for Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but incoming inclement weather canceled the event.

The county will continue to host free COVID-19 testing sites into March. To see the scheduled list of events, click here.

