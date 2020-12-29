HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital prepares for potential surges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After expected gatherings this Christmas holiday, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital expects to see a surge in COVID-19 patients. It also expects to see a surge in patients dealing with winter-related injuries including slips and falls and snow shoveling related injuries.

“We’re prepared. We’ve been preparing for a long time now. The pandemic is not new to us at this point so, you know, a little practice makes everybody better at what they do, right. We’ve figured out how to take care of the influx of patients when they happen,” HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Emergency Room Director Robin Schultz said.

She said the emergency room is not overburdened right now with COVID-19 or other patients.

She said if things get worse, the ER has more than enough personal protective equipment and staff on standby. The hospital also has extra beds ready if necessary.

“We meet daily as an incident command leadership team to talk about any surges we’re seeing that day,” she said. “We look at daily labs to see if we’re running more tests. We look at regional information provided by county public health departments to see if they’re seeing a spike in COVID.”

Robin Schultz said she’s expecting a small surge in COVID-19 and seasonal injury patients.

“We are ready for that when it occurs just like our normal flow of the emergency department traffic. Now, having COVID to take care of too just presents itself with another situation,” she said.

She said all staff are wearing personal protective equipment when treating patients.

Patients are also required to wear masks at all times in the hospital and visitors are limited.

The Eau Claire Fire Department is also taking extra precautions. Deputy Chief Jon Schultz said crews are taking COVID-19 precautions on all calls. Not much else has changed.

“There really hasn’t been a whole lot of extra prep,” he said. “I mean this is just another typical year where we just take the calls as they come in.”

Robin Schultz said people shouldn’t hesitate to come into the ER if they’re injured or feeling sick, especially during cold and flu season.

“What they’re doing however is waiting a little bit too long to be seen for the illnesses or the injuries that they’ve sustained causing them to be extremely sick by the time they get here and start their treatment plans,” she said.

