Precautions to take while out on the ice

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It can be one of the most terrifying moments of a parent’s life, watching a child struggling after crashing through thin ice.

That was the reality for one father in downtown Eau Claire this weekend.

“These incidents do happen, but the best thing to do is prevent them from happening in the first place,” says Eau Claire Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang.

Thankfully the child is OK, but the close call has Wisconsin DNR reminding us all about winter weather safety.

“There really is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice,” says Recreation Warden Jake Holsclaw.

Winter in Wisconsin may have you ready to get outside and enjoy seasonal activities such as skating and ice fishing.

“There are some areas that are getting thick enough to support people and they’re getting out there and doing some ice fishing and ice skating and stuff,” Holsclaw says.

He emphasizes the need to be aware of your surroundings when you’re surrounded by ice because no two waterways are the same.

“There could be a spring under that ice, there could be current, there could be a lot of issues where the ice won’t get as thick as it would in other places,” Holsclaw says.

Bertrang and Holsclaw say it’s important to do your research before heading out onto the ice.

“People really need to understand the water that they’re going to be doing activities on or around,” Bertrang says.

“Familiarize yourself with some of the lake maps, maybe familiarize yourself where those currents flow on that body of water, also take a life jacket or float coat with you,” Holsclaw says.

Bring a buddy, and if you’re venturing out alone, Holsclaw says to make sure someone knows where you’re headed

“You really can’t be too safe when you’re going out on the ice.”

