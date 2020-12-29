Reaction from small business owners on COVID-19 stimulus package

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Relief on the way with the approved COVID-19 stimulus package is welcome news to small business owner of Details on Water St. Mickey Judkins.

“I’m uncertain what phase two will bring but for phase one, it did provide a safety net for us and it offered help so that we could weather closing for two months,” Judkins says.

While the pandemic has gone on longer than anyone could have imagined, Judkins says expanding their online presence has been a life-line for her storefront of 35 years.

“It’s just a matter of can we keep adapting to the changes of the business climate.”

Brett Watnemoe, newly designated owner of Ed’s Barber Shop in downtown Eau Claire says he has his grandfather to thank for keeping afloat during these trying times.

“Over 60 years and 57 in here, he’s had so many customers that have grown up in here, came with their dads and now they’re coming with their children and I really am thankful to have all of them here supporting me,” says Watnemoe.

The relief bill includes a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PP) loans, available to small business owners both previous recipients and first time borrowers.

“Having that little bit of extra cushion coming off of work and then being able to go back in with a little bit extra it definitely helps especially considering you have to ramp up a little bit more of your cleaning, get your supplies your masks, your sanitizer,” Watnemoe adds.

Judkins says what the small business community needs is consistency and relief on the state level.

“They haven’t met since April, so we need our leaders to come together, we’re all working long hours to make the changes that we need to make, so we need them to come together and work together to make sure that Wisconsinites survive this,” Judkins says.

Local lenders say they are waiting for direction from the Small Business Administration before they can begin providing counsel to their clients.

For a break-down from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on what the stimulus package will mean for small businesses, click here.

Relief for small businesses that will come down to the details.

