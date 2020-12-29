Advertisement

Reaction from small business owners on COVID-19 stimulus package

Two small business owners in Eau Claire discuss what much-needed monetary relief will do for their business.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Relief on the way with the approved COVID-19 stimulus package is welcome news to small business owner of Details on Water St. Mickey Judkins.

“I’m uncertain what phase two will bring but for phase one, it did provide a safety net for us and it offered help so that we could weather closing for two months,” Judkins says.

While the pandemic has gone on longer than anyone could have imagined, Judkins says expanding their online presence has been a life-line for her storefront of 35 years.

“It’s just a matter of can we keep adapting to the changes of the business climate.”

Brett Watnemoe, newly designated owner of Ed’s Barber Shop in downtown Eau Claire says he has his grandfather to thank for keeping afloat during these trying times.

“Over 60 years and 57 in here, he’s had so many customers that have grown up in here, came with their dads and now they’re coming with their children and I really am thankful to have all of them here supporting me,” says Watnemoe.

The relief bill includes a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PP) loans, available to small business owners both previous recipients and first time borrowers.

“Having that little bit of extra cushion coming off of work and then being able to go back in with a little bit extra it definitely helps especially considering you have to ramp up a little bit more of your cleaning, get your supplies your masks, your sanitizer,” Watnemoe adds.

Judkins says what the small business community needs is consistency and relief on the state level.

“They haven’t met since April, so we need our leaders to come together, we’re all working long hours to make the changes that we need to make, so we need them to come together and work together to make sure that Wisconsinites survive this,” Judkins says.

Local lenders say they are waiting for direction from the Small Business Administration before they can begin providing counsel to their clients.

For a break-down from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on what the stimulus package will mean for small businesses, click here.

Relief for small businesses that will come down to the details.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Arcadia man is dead after crash Saturday on State Road 93
Police rescue several people after falling through ice at Phoenix Park Sunday afternoon.
Three people rescued from river confluence after falling through ice at Phoenix Park
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ava Wilson, 17, was last seen at about 4 p.m....
UPDATE: Wrightstown girl considered an endangered runaway found safe
SUV and semi accident on I-94
One person airlifted from accident involving SUV and a semi on Saturday

Latest News

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
House votes to override Trump’s veto of defense bill
U.S. Army Public Affairs
Soldier charged in Rockford mass shooting denied bond; victims identified
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate