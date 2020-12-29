Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Monday, December 28th

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Boys High School Hockey

Chippewa Falls

9

Menomonie

2

Final

Eau Claire Memorial

4

Green Bay Notre Dame

6

Final

Chequamegon

1

Regis-McDonell-Bloomer

7

Final

Girls High School Hockey

Central Wisconsin

1

Chi Hi/Menomonie

6

Final

Boys High School Basketball

Fall Creek

65

Whitehall

49

Final

Mondovi

49

Stanley - Boyd

45

Final

Girls High School Basketball

Alma/Pepin

31

Gilmanton

44

Final

Medford

44

Chippewa Falls

33

Final

Augusta

37

McDonell Area Catholic Schools

58

Final

Melrose - Mindoro

38

Blair-Taylor

68

Final

