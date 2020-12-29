Will Space Command remain in Colorado Springs permanently?

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peterson Air Force Base, located in Colorado Springs, is a finalist for the permanent home of Space Command.

The Command is the central hub for all defense space systems across the country. It is currently located in Colorado Springs. Leaders at the Colorado Springs Economic Development Corporation (EDC) say that is where it should stay.

“Colorado Springs is absolutely the right location, head and shoulders above any other place in the country,” said Reggie Ash, the Chief Defense Development Office at EDC.

Ash and his team at E-D-C said Colorado Springs is the best option because it is the epicenter of space technology, home to five active-duty military bases and has more than 100 cybersecurity companies.

“It’s in our culture here to support our airmen, our soldiers, our members of the Space Force,” said Ash. “It’s in our DNA to welcome them here.”

Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) said the city also has a lot to offer military families.

“The quality of life, the outdoor opportunities and the low cost of living,” said Lamborn. “That’s really important for the military also.”

Space Command leaders say their overall mission is to protect and defend space assets and prepare for space as the next warfighting domain.

The Air Force will choose a location that meets the mission goals. Evaluators will decide between Colorado Springs and other cities in New Mexico, Florida, Nebraska, Alabama and Texas by early 2021. Air Force Chief of Media Relations Ann Stefanek said the location has to meet a certain set of criteria.

“Whether or not there’s a qualified work force, whether or not we have buildings, proper bandwidth that might be required for all of the space requirements,” Stefanek said. “Our highest priority is looking at what is the best fit for the mission.”

Not everyone is happy with the Space Command’s presence in town, or even its existence. Peace activist Bill Sulzman is one of them.

“It’s an expansion of warfare at a time when we need to be working towards peace in space and on earth. More cooperation, not less,” he said.

Sulzman also said the city is already oversaturated with the military’s presence.

“I don’t want to see a dystopian world where our whole thing is to create more and more military force,” he said. “Here it’s particularly bad.”

As for the selection process, the Air Force said they are in the process of sending teams to evaluate each finalist.

