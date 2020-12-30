Barron County family battles MIS-C after a mild experience with COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, children seemed to handle the disease better than adults. Commonly, most kids who get sick have mild symptoms or no symptoms.

For one Barron County family, it wasn’t until after they were cleared of COVID that things took an unexpected turn for their daughter. The Whites are generally, a healthy family living in Prairie Farm Wisconsin.

Yan White told WEAU,

“Our children rarely get sick, we live out in the county they probably have really good immune systems.”

Yan is a teacher and his wife Tori is a nurse. When they contracted COVID-19 in late October they weren’t too surprised. The family isolated and experienced only mild symptoms

“We thought we were in the clear,” Tori said.

Then three weeks later their daughter, Elena, was sick again. The five-year-old had a fever of 105 degrees, swollen lymph nodes, and other concerning symptoms.

48 hours later they were headed to the hospital.

“Her face was so swollen she couldn’t even open her eyes,” said Yan.

Elena spent seven days at the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis where she would later be diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare diagnosis that at first was hard for Yan to grasp.

“This was an immune response. So she fought off the initial COVID because she has a good immune system, she rarely ever gets sick, but then her immune system kept going because it didn’t know how to shut off. Then her immune system started attacking her inner organs,” He said.

Now, Elena is home and recovered. However, the family is not sure if the condition will have lasting effects.

“We are very thankful but caught it very early,” Tori said.

Although cases like Elena’s are rare, the Whites want others to be able to recognize the warning signs that may occur after exposure to COVID-19.

According to the CDC more than 75% of reported cases have occurred in children who are latino or black.

More information on MIS-C can be found here

