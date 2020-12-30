Advertisement

Bucks set NBA record for 3′s, roll past Heat 144-97

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks have broken the NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game. Sam Merrill connected on the team’s record-setting 28th 3-pointer of Tuesday night’s game in Miami with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead over the Heat. Milwaukee finished with 29 3s and won 144-97. The previous record for 3′s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019. Milwaukee used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3-pointer. The only one who didn’t was reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday made six 3′s and Donte DiVincenzo was 5-for-6 from deep.

