Tina Peterson, with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, features a perfect pairing to bring us into the New Year on a sweet note.

Chocolate-Parmesan Pecan Clusters

1 tablespoon butter, cubed

3 cups pecan halves

2 packages (10 ounces each) dark chocolate candy coating disks or wafers

1 cup dried cherries

3 ounces Sartori SarVecchio® Parmesan cheese, finely shredded (1 cup)

Sea Salt

Instructions:

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pecans; cook and stir for 4-6 minutes or until toasted. Remove from the heat. Cool completely.

Arrange pecans in 24 clusters, about 6 pecans each, on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Melt chocolate according to package directions. Spoon 2 tablespoons chocolate over each cluster. Top each with 2 teaspoons cherries and 2 teaspoons parmesan. Drizzle each with remaining chocolate. Sprinkle with sea salt.

Refrigerate until chocolate is set.

