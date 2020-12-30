Elderly couple able to use prepaid medical debit despite hurdles

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An elderly Fall Creek couple is overjoyed Tuesday night after being able to use Humana prepaid debit cards to pay off some medical debt.

However, it wasn’t easy. Larry and Judy Bain had to jump through hoops before the Mayo Clinic Health System would accept the form of payment.

They were using $500 prepaid debit cards they each received in the mail last week. The cards, which can only be used for medical expenses, are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

“I was just surprised that we got it, you know, and so then I thought well with it being this close to the end of the year we’ll take them to Luther and just pay off the bill with them,” Larry Bain said.

They went to Mayo’s Luther Campus in Eau Claire to try to pay some of their bill with the cards. They were surprised when the hospital initially refused to accept the payment.

“It’s just real shock that we couldn’t use them and I understand that there’s been an awful lot of people coming in with these cards wanting to pay on their bill,” Larry Bain said.

After initially interviewing the Bains, WEAU found out Mayo worked out its system issues and accepted the cards as payment.

In a statement about the cards, hospital spokesperson Dan Lea said:

“For privacy reasons, Mayo Clinic cannot share any information regarding a specific patient. The use of prepaid debit cards has historically posed a challenge if used prior to the full adjudication of insurance claims, when a credit balance might create refund issues for patients. Mayo Clinic accepts some but not all insurance-sponsored debit cards. After gaining more information about the Humana debit card program, Mayo will accept this card for out-of-pocket expenses due after insurance. Mayo accepts credit and branded debit cards as well. Patients may contact us with questions specific to their situation.”

The Bains’ brother-in-law, Lynn Yolitz, called it another frustrating experience with the business side of health care.

“I’m a leukemia survivor. I have respect for the Mayo health system because they saved my life but the business end of this medical system is a mess,” Yolitz said.

People looking to use these cards at Mayo Clinic before they expire should call the hospital’s patient account services at 844-217-9591.

