Fire damages Marathon area dairy farm

TOWN OF HAMBURG, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews from several departments worked Wednesday morning to extinguish a fire at Double P. Dairy.

The Hamburg Fire Chief tells Newschannel 7 the fire started in the milking parlor. The building is a total loss. There were no injuries. Neighbors are helping the owners relocate the cows.

The farm is off of County Road A in the town of Hamburg, near Marathon.

This story is still developing

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.