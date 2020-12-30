Advertisement

Fire damages Marathon area dairy farm

Crews work to extinguish fire at Double P Dairy in Hamburg on Dec. 30, 2020.
Crews work to extinguish fire at Double P Dairy in Hamburg on Dec. 30, 2020.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMBURG, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews from several departments worked Wednesday morning to extinguish a fire at Double P. Dairy.

The Hamburg Fire Chief tells Newschannel 7 the fire started in the milking parlor. The building is a total loss. There were no injuries. Neighbors are helping the owners relocate the cows.

The farm is off of County Road A in the town of Hamburg, near Marathon.

This story is still developing

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Lauritsen
20-year-old taken into custody after 1 shot, pronounced dead in Barron
Alerts in effect Tuesday
Snow tapers off later tonight but beware of slick roads through daybreak Wednesday
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire
Sculpture Tour Eau Claire extends voting period
Eau Claire County Health Department
WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
COVID-19
State DHS reports second day of more than 2,000 new COVID cases
DON KITTLESON
Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Gov. Evers asks for resignation of Workforce Development Secretary