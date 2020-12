MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #101 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of Fire Chief Donald Edwin Kittelson of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department who passed away Dec. 17, 2020, after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

