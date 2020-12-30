La Crosse County prepares for second large serving of winter snow

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

A winter storm brewed up on Tuesday, and that means the snow plows are back on the roads as the La Crosse County Highway Department continues to stay on the run.

“We started setting our trucks up, the plows, sanders and the wings, all set up by the first week of November,” said Tim Hammes, La Crosse County Highway Department superintendent. “After that, we just try to maintain as they break down or as needed. We have 27 plow routes with possibly four or five spare trucks.”

In preparation for Tuesday’s snowstorm, all trucks have been maintained to be out on a 24-hour basis.

“We had everybody check their trucks over this morning,” Hammes said, as the department prepared to dispatch trucks out for mid-afternoon.

The department’s shed currently holds about 6,000 tons of salt, which they ordered back in May and received in August to be ready for winter.

Also in a COVID year, the department has plans in place for keeping trucks going if workers must take off sick.

“We’re in the process of training other county personnel to fill in if needed,” added Hammes.

As their workers prepared to be out over Tuesday night’s storm, Hammes hopes drivers stay safe on the road and watch for trucks coming through.

“Just be aware that the snowplow drivers that are out there, just give them some room and give them some time to get the roads cleared up,” Hammes said.

Already in 2020, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department has seen their share of winter crashes.

“Our first major snowfall right around Thanksgiving, in a 6-hour period, we responded to 14 either car crashes or vehicles in the ditch,” said La Crosse County Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Bauer.

That is why the Sheriff’s office asks drivers to be extra careful if you must go out on the road.

“Be prepared for going out, which means making sure your cell phone is charged up, making sure that you maybe have an extra layer of clothing because if for some reason you end up in a ditch and we have a number of other people in the ditch, it might take a little bit for us to get there,” Sgt. Bauer added.

“Stay off the cell phones and don’t have your cars on cruise control and slow down,” said Hammes.

